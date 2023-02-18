Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate(s) (on purely temporary basis) in the Department of Law.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Law

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : LLM with NET/SLET

Specialization : Human Rights

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Also Read : From Gulab Chandra Kataria to Phagu Chauhan, interesting facts of newly appointed Governors of Northeast India

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st February 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

How to apply : The candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates /documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Mahashivratri 2023 : 10 beautiful baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Lord Shiva