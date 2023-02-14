Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Assistant in the giZ sponsored project on the topic entitled “Adaptive research on Indigenous/ endemic fish species of the North Eastern Region of India: inputs on threats and opportunities in protection and management for adapting to climate change, ” a component of the Indo-German bilateral cooperation project on the topic entitled “Protection and Sustainable Management of Aquatic Resources in the North Eastern Himalayan Region of India (NERAQ)”.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 750/- per working day

Also Read : Nutritious jelly recipe of Assam’s MasterChef India 7 contestant Nazia Sultana that can be made easily at home

Qualification : Candidates with proven records of breeding and culture of indigenous fishes as well as field exploration even in difficult terrain for at least 3 years will be given preference.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be less than 25 years and not more than 45 years.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with Bio-data along with photocopy of testimonials to Prof. Dandadhar Sarma, Principal Investigator, Deptt. of Zoology, Gauhati University via email to project.dandadhar@gmail.com within February 23, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Astounding facts of the Shaligram Shilas or Stones that will be used to sculpt Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya