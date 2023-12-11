Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty in the Department of Chemistry. Gauhati University is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. Great Sanskrit scholar, Indologist and philanthropist Krishna Kanta Handiqui was the founder Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Some very illustrious sons and daughters of Assam who have been alumni includes none other than Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, noted litterateur and Gyanpeeth Award Winner Mamoni Raisom Goswami, eminent poet Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi, famous academician Dr Maheswar Neog, prominent literary figure Dr Banikanta Kakati, academician, researcher of folklore, singer and lyricist Dr Birendra Nath Dutta to name a few. Other renowned alumni include well known personalities such as Padmasree Dr Jitendra Nath Gosawmi, an alumnus of the Physics Department, who has been the Chief Scientist of Chandrayaan Mission and also a Bhatnagar Awardee, and the former Chief Election Commissioner Sri Harishankar Brahma. Gauhati University has been also Alma Mater to other famous personalities like former Chief Ministers of Assam, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Late Sri Tarun Gogoi, Sri Sarbananda Sonowal, and present Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Chemistry

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Inorganic Chemistry : 1

Organic Chemistry : 1

Also Read : 10 top honeymoon destinations in Northeast India perfect for visiting during December

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Gauhati University

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st December 2023 at 11:30 AM at Department of Chemistry in Gauhati University

Also Read : 10 best places to visit in Assam for a fun time with friends

How to apply :

Candidates may apply with complete bio data (in hard copy) to HOD, Chemistry, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014, Assam on or before 18th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here