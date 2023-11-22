Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant for an ICCSR sponsored project for five months. Gauhati University is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. It has been a top ranking institute (for six years in a row and is a NAAC A-Grade institution. In the recent NIRF 2021 rankings, it is placed at the top spot above all universities in the Northeast India. Great Sanskrit scholar, Indologist and philanthropist Krishna Kanta Handiqui was the founder Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Being the oldest and the largest university in the entire Northeast, the university represents the academic and cultural background of the region, on which the other academic institutions of Northeast India started their journey. Being the pioneer educational institute, it extends its hand holding support to all subsequent academic institutions in this region.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Harbhajan Singh’s request to all cricket fans

Qualification : The candidate must have PG Degree with minimum 55% in a subject belonging to Social Science

Salary : Rs. 32000/- per month

Also Read : David Warner express gratitude to India for being amazing hosts, fans appreciate his thoughtful gesture

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by post to Prof. Sudeshna Bhattacharjya, Principal Investigator, Professor and Head, Deptt. of Sanskrit, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014 or by email to sudeshna3d@gauhati.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 29th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here