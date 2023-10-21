Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four positions of Project Associate-I / II in a time bound research project entitled “Multidisciplinary approach for the utilization of natural resources and advanced materials for sustainable development” for a temporary period purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Master’s degree in Biotechnology/ Microbiology/Biochemistry/ Botany/ Life Science/ Zoology and related disciplines

Job Role : Research work related to the themes of the project, operation and maintenance of the instruments and office work related to the project

Desired Experience : Handling of sophisticated instruments

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Master’s degree in Physics and related disciplines

Job Role : Research work related to the themes of the project, operation and maintenance of the instruments and office work related to the project

Desired Experience : Handling of sophisticated instruments

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Master’s degree in Chemistry and related disciplines

Job Role : Research work related to the themes of the project, operation and maintenance of the instruments and office work related to the project

Desired Experience : Handling of sophisticated instruments

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Master’s degree in Chemistry and related disciplines

2. A minimum 2 years of experience preferably in Organic synthesis/ Natural Product Chemistry Research in academic institutions/ Industry or Science and Technology organizations.

Job Role : Research work related to the themes of the project, operation and maintenance of the instruments and office work related to the project

Desired Experience : Handling of sophisticated instruments

Monthly Emoluments :

Project Associate-I : Rs. 31,000 + 18% HRA for candidates who have qualified GATE or CSIR / UGC-JRF / NET or similar examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions. Candidates who have not qualified for the above conditions are entitled to a fellowship of Rs. 25,000 + 18% HRA.

Project Associate -II : Rs. 35,000 + 18% HRA for the candidates

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website gauhati.ac.in (Google Form link)

Candidates can apply for multiple project positions by mentioning the positions they wish to apply for (if eligible).

Candidates can also send their application and detailed CV to gupurse@gauhati.ac.in but filling up the Google forms is mandatory

The last date of submission of application is 31st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here