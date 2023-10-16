Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for seven vacant positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of one (1) Research Associate, two (2) Research Assistant and four (4) Field Investigators for the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) funded short-term Empirical collaborative Research Project entitled “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwal: An Impact Assessment in Relation to the Life of Women in Assam and West Bengal.”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate in Geography/Economics/ Sociology/Statistics with NET/SET qualification having Knowledge in using SPSS, MATLAB etc. (Prefere will be given to the candidate

with PhD degree)

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate in Geography/ Economics/Sociology/Statistics having experience in data collection and an experiential knowledge of data analysis in Microsoft Excel etc.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate in Geography having some experience and interest in field data collection in different place of the respective states

How to apply : Candidates may submit their application with bio-data supported by testimonials of various examinations (HSLC examination onward) and other qualification /experiences by email to the Project Coordinator bimalkar@gauhati.ac.in within 21st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here