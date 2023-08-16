Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teaching Associate in the Department of Arabic on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in the Department of Arabic

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per the latest UGC norms

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut praises John Abraham for not ‘harassing women’

Salary : Rs. 27000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University. Document verification of the interview will be from 10:30 AM to 11 AM

Also Read : Assam CM visits world’s tallest naturally formed Shivling in Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with relevant certificates / documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here