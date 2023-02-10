Assam Career Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.
Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Information Technology Consultant for efficient implementation of e-Courts projects.
Name of post : Senior Information Technology Consultant
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : BE / BTech
Additional Qualification Preferable :
i) MTech or MBA
ii) PhD
Experience : Senior Retired IT official from National Informatics Centre / Indian Institute of Technology or any other Government Department having minimum 20 years of experience in the field of information technology and e-governance
Salary : Consolidated remuneration equivalent to his /her last drawn salary minus pension along with other allowances as applicable to the post of Registrar (Establishment), Gauhati High Court
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from 3 PM onwards of February 13, 2023 till 4:30 PM of February 20, 2023
Application Fees :
- SC / ST(P) / ST(H) : Rs. 250/-
- Others : Rs. 500/-
Last date for payment of fees is February 22, 2023 till bank transaction hours
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
