Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 7 vacant positions of Law Clerks in the Principal Seat.

Name of post : Law Clerk

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

a) Candidate must be a Graduate/Post Graduate in Law or Doctorate in Law from any recognized University in India.

b) Candidate practicing at the Bar or having professional experience or literary works in Law to their credit would get preference.

Also Read : Top 10 indigenous food items to enjoy in Meghalaya

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age Limit :

Unreserved : 40 years

OBC/MOBC : 43 years

SC : 45 years

ST (P) & ST (H) : 45 years

PwBD : 50 years

Selection Procedure :

Stage 1 : Written Examination (Objective type multiple choices) for 120 marks of 2 hours duration on OMR sheet testing the English Proficiency (30 marks), General Knowledge (10 marks), General Aptitude (10 marks), knowledge in Law (50 marks) as well as knowledge of

Assamese language (20 marks).

Stage 2 : Viva voce/Interview of 15 marks

Also Read : Bitter Gourd : 10 ways to enjoy this vegetable in summer

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Starting date of Online Application is 26-07-2023 from 3:00 pm

Last date for Submission of Online Application is 11-08-2023 till 5.00 pm

Application Fees :

For SC/ST(P)/ST(H) : Rs. 150/-

For all others : Rs. 300/-

PwBD : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here