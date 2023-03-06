Assam Career : Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Gauhati High Court
Gauhati High Court is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Protocol Assistant in the District & Sessions Judge Establishment, Dibrugarh.
Name of post : Protocol Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Scale of Pay: Rs. 14000-70000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 6200/-
Qualification :
i) A Graduate from any UGC recognized University will be eligible to apply. A candidate awaiting graduation or final result need not apply
ii) The candidate must have adequate knowledge of Assamese
iii) Preference shall be given to candidates possessing knowledge of various cultures, histories, flora and fauna of Assam and other North Eastern States and also the places of interest and importance
Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be as per rules of Govt. of Assam
Selection Procedure : Written Test & Viva-voce
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from March 20, 2023 to April 3, 2023
Application Fees :
- SC / ST : Rs. 150/-
- All others : Rs. 300/-
Last date for payment of fees is April 6, 2023 till bank transaction hours
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
