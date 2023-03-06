Assam Career : Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Gauhati High Court

Gauhati High Court is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Protocol Assistant in the District & Sessions Judge Establishment, Dibrugarh.

Name of post : Protocol Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Rs. 14000-70000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 6200/-

Qualification :

i) A Graduate from any UGC recognized University will be eligible to apply. A candidate awaiting graduation or final result need not apply

ii) The candidate must have adequate knowledge of Assamese

iii) Preference shall be given to candidates possessing knowledge of various cultures, histories, flora and fauna of Assam and other North Eastern States and also the places of interest and importance

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. Relaxation in upper age limit will be as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Selection Procedure : Written Test & Viva-voce

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ from March 20, 2023 to April 3, 2023

Application Fees :

SC / ST : Rs. 150/-

All others : Rs. 300/-

Last date for payment of fees is April 6, 2023 till bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

