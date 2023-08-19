Applications are invited for four vacant positions in Gauhati Commerce College Assam.

Gauhati Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Accountancy : 1

Mathematics : 2

Management : 1

Qualifications :

1. Must secure at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) at the Master Degree level in the relevant subject and must have cleared NET/SLET/SET conducted by UGC/CSIR.

2. Candidates who were awarded Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum standard and procedure for award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided for SC/ST/PWD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Master Degree prior to 19/09/1991.

3. Candidates must have PRC certificate and proficiency in Local Language.

4. For the post of Assistant Professor in Mathematics, applicants must have Statistics as a subject in Degree level.

5. Candidates have to acquire eligibility as on the last date for submitting application. Eligibility like M. Phil/Ph.D/ Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond

Age : As per Govt. of Assam rule.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format available in DHE, Assam, website along with complete bio-data and self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a with a non- refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Gauhati Commerce College, Guwahati-781021 and payable at State Bank of India, Chandmari Branch. The applications must reach the Office of Principal, Gauhati Commerce College, RG Baruah Road, Guwahati-781021 (Near Chandmari Flyover) within September 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here