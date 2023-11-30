Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in FT No. 9 Nagaon Assam.

Foreigners Tribunal (FT) No. 9 Nagaon Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Data Entry Operator on contract basis.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Qualification :

i) The minimum qualification of the candidates for the above mentioned post is Higher

Secondary (10+2) passed.

ii) Candidate must have undergone a Computer Diploma/Certificate course of a minimum6 (six)

month’s duration from any Government recognised institution

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st December 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Office of the Member, Foreigners Tribunal No. 9th, Nagaon, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in duly filled Standard Form along with 3 copies of self

attested passport size photograph, self attested copies of all the relevant documents, Mark sheets, Age Proof Certificate, Caste Certificate etc., registration copy of valid employment exchange.

The applications must be send to the Foreigners Tribunal (FT) No. 9 Nagaon Assam within 6th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here