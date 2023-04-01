Assam Career : FREMAA Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various financial positions in Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Finance Management Specialist on contractual basis.

Name of post : Finance Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A qualified Chartered Accountant having at least 6 years of experience OR a candidate with a MBA in Finance OR a Master degree in Commerce from a recognised university.

Experience : 10 years of experience in accounting and financial management at least 2-3 years in externally aided project is required with a proven track record in conducting financial management tasks. Knowledge of TALLY and over computerized accounting systems is required.

Remuneration : Rs 1,00,000/- to Rs 1,20,000/- per month (inclusive of Allowances and local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications complete in all respects in the prescribed format available at FREMAA’s website along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents of age, qualification and experience to ceo-fremaa@assam.gov.in and hrms-fremaa@assam.gov.in and the subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF FINANCE MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST.”

The last date for receipt of applications is 16th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here