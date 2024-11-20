Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in FAAMC Barpeta Assam.

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College (FAAMC) Barpeta Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Hospital Administrator on purely contractual basis under Hospital Management Society initially for a period of eleven months. The conditions of employment will be the same as that of the temporary staff of contract basis. The selected candidates will have no clam for regular appointment. The approved initial duration of the appointment is eleven months. However, after every eleven months the appointment goes under review subject to satisfactory performance. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMC, Barpeta) is a government medical college in Assam, situated at the city of Barpeta, the district head quarter of Barpeta district. The institute was founded on 11-th February 2011. FAAMC, Barpeta has MBBS and MD/MS courses. At present there are 125 seats in MBBS course. Post-Graduate Courses (permitted) are running in the following subjects, Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Radio-diagnosis, Pathology, Microbiology, and Biochemistry. FAAMC, Barpeta also has paramedical diploma courses in Laboratory Technology, Radiography Technology, OT Technician, Physician Assistant and Physiotherapy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Hospital Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master Degree in Hospital Administration/ Hospital Management/ MD (Hospital Administration) under full-time programme from Govt. recognized institution. Must have good knowledge on computer applications. Experience of at least 02 years in minimum 100 bedded Govt. / Pvt. Hospital.

Salary : Negotiable. No other allowance/ facilities other than consolidated pay shall be extended during the entire period of the appointment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upper Age Limit : Up to 40 years

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their Standard Form along with Bio-data also in the Office of Principal-cum-Superintendent, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta, Assam

Last date for submission of applications is December 4, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here