Assam Career : ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for five vacant positions in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Guwahati, Assam.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Residents on contract basis under 3 year Senior Residency Scheme.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 5

Department wise vacancies :

Surgery : 1

Anaesthesia : 1

Medicine : 1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 1

Orthopaedics : 1

Emoluments: Basic Pay Rs.67,700/- in Level 11 and other allowances (NPA, DA, HRA, TA) as per 7th CPC and ESIC Hqrs instructions. (approx. Rs. 1,29,265/- excluding taxes)

Qualification :

1. MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university.

2. Non PG Doctors with two year experience can also apply for SR in department of Medicine and Anaesthesia. However preference will be given to PG pass-out candidates.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th July 2023 in Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-781022

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview with original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







