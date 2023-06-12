Assam Career : ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Guwahati.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Resident in Medicine.

Name of post : Senior Resident (Medicine)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university. Non PG Doctors with two year experience can also apply for SR in department of Medicine. However preference will be given to PG pass-out candidates. In case of non availability of PG candidates, MBBS with atleast 02 years working experience in the same discipline, in which proposed to be engaged will be considered.

Consolidated Remuneration: Rs.121048/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 45 years as on the date of interview. (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC and all others as per Central Government Rule). (No age relaxation would be available to SC/ST/OBC

candidate applying for unreserved vacancies.)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th June 2023 in ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-22. Reporting Time for Document verification: 09:00 am to 09:30 am.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview along with all the testimonials in original and one set of its self-attested copy.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here