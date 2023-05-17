Assam Career : ESIC Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions under Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Residents.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Obs & Gynae : 1

Paediatrics : 1

ENT : 1

Surgery : 2

Medicine : 2

Orthopaedics : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd November 2023 at ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-22.Reporting Time for Document verification: 09:00 am to 09:30 am

How to apply : Candidates are requested to confirm their attendance via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in by 19.05.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

