Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant positions or career in EMMC Assam.
Electronic Media Monitoring Centre (EMMC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 25 vacant posts or career of Monitors.
Name of post : Monitor
No. of posts : 25
Language wise vacancies :
- Odiya : 3
- Assamese : 3
- Kannada : 3
- Telugu : 2
- Tamil : 3
- Punjabi : 2
- Bengali : 2
- Malayalam : 2
- Marathi : 3
- Gujarati : 2
Essential Qualification :
i) Graduate in any discipline.
ii) Proficiency in Computer with knowledge of Language Concerned
iii) One year experience in the field of Media / News.
Desirable: PG Diploma in Journalism/Bachelor in Journalism/ Mass Communication
Salary : Rs.34,362/- per month
How to apply :
Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or
https://becilregistration.in only
Last date for submission of application forms is 06.12.2023
- Application Fees : Category-wise registration & application processing is given below:
- General- Rs.885/ – (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC- Rs.885/ – (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST- Rs.531/ – (Rs.354/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman – Rs.885/- (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women- Rs.885/- (Rs.590/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH- Rs.531/- (Rs.354/- extra for every additional post applied)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here