Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant administrative positions or career in DRDO Assam.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 11 vacant administrative positions or career on tenure-based engagement, purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Store Officer (PSO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree (B. A/ B. Com / B.Sc. / BCA) from recognized University.

Experience : Minimum 10 Years of Experience in Administration, Materials Management and Finance Divisions.

Salary : Rs. 59276/- per month

Name of post : Project Senior Admin Assistant (PSAA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree (B. A/ B. Com / B.Sc. / BCA) from recognized University.

Experience : Minimum 6 Years of Experience in Administration, Materials Management and Finance Divisions.

Salary : Rs. 47496/- per month

Name of post : Project Admin Assistant (PAA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree (B. A/ B. Com / B.Sc. / BCA) from recognized University.

Experience : Minimum 3 Years of Experience in Administration, Materials Management and Finance Divisions.

Salary : Rs. 35220/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates are required to visit on DRDO website (https://www.drdo.gov.in) and click on link for registration and filing up online application.

Last date for submission of online applications is 15th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here