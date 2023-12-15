Applications are invited for recruitment of 62 vacant positions or career in DPS DAE Assam.

Department of Atomic Energy Directorate of Purchase & Stores (DPS DAE) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to posts or career of Junior Purchase Assistant/Junior Storekeeper.

Name of post : Junior Purchase Assistant

No. of posts : 17

Qualification :

(a) Graduate in Science with 60% marks. OR

(b) Commerce graduate with 60% marks. OR

(c) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering/ Electronics / Computer Science with 60% marks from Government recognized universities/ institutions.

Pay Scale : Level 4 (Rs.25500- Rs.81100)

Age Limit : 18-27 years

Also Read : 5 best Christmas movies to watch with kids in the holiday season

Name of post : Junior Storekeeper

No. of posts : 45

Qualification :

(a) Graduate in Science with 60% marks. OR

(b) Commerce graduate with 60% marks. OR

(c) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering/ Electronics / Computer Science with 60% marks from Government recognized universities/ institutions.

Pay Scale : Level 4 (Rs.25500- Rs.81100)

Age Limit : 18-27 years

Also Read : PM Modi lauds Guinness World Record of largest reading activity

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online through the website https://dpsdae.formflix.in up to 31st December 2023

Application Fees :

Applicant has to remit application fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two hundred only) online through www.dpsdae.formflix.in.

SC/ ST, Women candidates, Ex-Servicemen and PWD candidates are exempted from application fee.

Fee once paid shall be non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be held in reserve for any other examination under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here