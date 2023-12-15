Applications are invited for recruitment of 62 vacant positions or career in DPS DAE Assam.
Department of Atomic Energy Directorate of Purchase & Stores (DPS DAE) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to posts or career of Junior Purchase Assistant/Junior Storekeeper.
Name of post : Junior Purchase Assistant
No. of posts : 17
Qualification :
(a) Graduate in Science with 60% marks. OR
(b) Commerce graduate with 60% marks. OR
(c) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering/ Electronics / Computer Science with 60% marks from Government recognized universities/ institutions.
Pay Scale : Level 4 (Rs.25500- Rs.81100)
Age Limit : 18-27 years
Name of post : Junior Storekeeper
No. of posts : 45
Qualification :
(a) Graduate in Science with 60% marks. OR
(b) Commerce graduate with 60% marks. OR
(c) Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering/ Electronics / Computer Science with 60% marks from Government recognized universities/ institutions.
Pay Scale : Level 4 (Rs.25500- Rs.81100)
Age Limit : 18-27 years
How to apply :
Candidates are required to apply online through the website https://dpsdae.formflix.in up to 31st December 2023
Application Fees :
Applicant has to remit application fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two hundred only) online through www.dpsdae.formflix.in.
SC/ ST, Women candidates, Ex-Servicemen and PWD candidates are exempted from application fee.
Fee once paid shall be non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be held in reserve for any other examination under any circumstances.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here