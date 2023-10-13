Assam Career DNP Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in DNP Limited Assam.

DNP Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Engineers and Officer (HR&A).

Name of post : Engineer (Electronics & Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : PB-IV, Rs. 30,000 – Rs. 1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 13,900/-

Essential Qualification : BE/B. Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering or any other equivalent discipline like Electrical & Electronics Engineering etc. with minimum 60% from
recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Minimum 2 (Two) years post qualification working experience in relevant field, out of
which 1 year should be in petroleum sector industries

Age Limit : 38 years

Also Read : 10 breathtaking looks of Mahira Khan

Name of post : Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : PB-IV, Rs. 30,000 – Rs. 1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 13,900/-

Essential Qualification : BE/B.Tech in Mechanical or any other equivalent discipline of Engineering
like Industrial Production Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Production Engineering etc. with minimum 60% from recognized university/institute.

Age Limit : 38 years

Name of post : Officer (HR&A)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : PB-IV, Rs. 30,000 – Rs. 1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 13,900/-

Essential Qualification : Full time MBA in Human Resource management with specialization in HRM/ Personal Management with minimum 60% from recognized university/institute

Experience : Minimum 2 years post qualification working experience in relevant field

Age Limit : 38 years

Also Read : 6 interesting facts to know about Kibbutz

How to apply : Candidates may send their filled application form along with all relevant documents to The Director & CEO, DNP Limited,1 No Borpathar, Madhuban, Duliajan,District Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN-786602 clearly super scribing the Post applied for on or before 20.10.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in