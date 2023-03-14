Assam Career : Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare Assam.

The Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant positions in Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE).

Name of post : Hostel Warden

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University

2. Preference will be given to those candidates residing in Assam

3. Candidates with previous experience of running hostels will be preferred

Salary : Rs. 12000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Supervisor (Male)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University

2. Preference will be given to those candidates residing in Assam

3. Candidates with previous experience of managing hostels will be preferred

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Training Attendant (Male) (Boxing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University. Preference will be given to the candidates having sports participation in Boxing

2. Preference will be given to those candidates residing in Assam

3. Experienced candidates will also be preferred

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 38 years

Name of post : Training Attendant (Male) (Weightlifting)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University. Preference will be given to the candidates having sports participation in Weightlifting

2. Preference will be given to those candidates residing in Assam

3. Experienced candidates will also be preferred

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 38 years

Name of post : Shooting Coach

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. He/she should be born on or before 1st January, 1993.

2. Preference will be given to those candidates residing in Assam.

3. He/she should be an ISSF or NRAI-certified shooting sports trainee.

4. He/she should be a Sports Authority of India-certified Shooting Coach (Grade-A).

5. He/she should have coached any State team in sporting events like National Games/Khelo India Youth Games or in any event of National Level.

6. He/she should have been an active athlete continuously for at least 10 years at state level or 8 years at national level.

Salary : Salary will be no bar for the right candidate

Upper Age Limit : 50 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply in the prescribed format attached at ANNEXURE-A. The application form (ANNEXURE-A) should be filled in block letters, and the duly signed application form, along with self-attested copies of all educational qualifications, experiences, etc, accompanied by 02 (two) coloured passport size photographs (one pasted in the space provided in the application form and one attached), should be sent via the official email ID recruitment.kisceassam@gmail.com. The last date of submission of applications is 25th March, 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2





