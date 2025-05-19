Assam Career Directorate of Sericulture Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Directorate of Sericulture Assam in 2025.

Directorate of Sericulture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Master Weavers/Reelers in 2025. Directorate of Sericulture(DOS), under the Administrative control of Handloom Textiles & Sericulture Department, Government of Assam was established in the year of 1958 with a different nomenclature as Directorate of Weaving & Sericulture, Assam till July 1983. In the month of July,1983 this Directorate was separated as the Directorate of Sericulture, Assam bifurcating the Weaving as a new Directorate known as Directorate of Handloom & Textiles, Assam. Since separation of the Directorate of Sericulture, it has been performing as a nodal Department for all activities relating to Silk & also Silk Production in the State. The Headquarter of the Directorate of Sericulture, Assam is located at Khanapara just a 5 KM distance from the Capital of Assam, Dispur. This Directorate is altogether headed by a Senior State Government Officer borne from the Assam Civil Service Senior Grade. To control the entire Sericulture mechanism in the State, the Government of Assam has also created 4 Nos. of Additional Director Offices at BTC Kokrajhar, Diphu & Dima Hasao; 1 Research Institute at Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur, 2 Technological Information Centre at Gogamukh, Dhemaji & Jonai; 29 Nos. of District Offices; 28 Nos. of Sub-Divisional Offices, 384 Nos. of Farms/ Centres/Reeling & Spinning units 3 Nos. of Cocoon Bank;3 Projects, etc. Moreover a Sericulture Training Institute has also been set up at Titabor under Jorhat District to impart training as Sericulture as a purely technical agro-based activity.

Name of post : Master Weavers / Reelers

No. of posts : 3

Educational qualification: 8th std. & above.

Experience : 2-3 years in Silk reeling, weaving and also wet processing etc. Teaching skills also necessary to demonstrate above activities.

Salary : Rs. 21,000/- per month

Age Limit : 21 years and above

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 30-05-2025. Time is from 11.00 AM onwards. The venue is in Directorate of Sericulture, Assam, Reshom Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with the following documents altogether-

Identification, age and Address proof- Aadhar/PAN/School Certificate etc. Passport size Photo- 2 copies. Educational Qualification Certificate & Experience Certificate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here