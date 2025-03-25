Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor in Department of Commerce and Project Engineer (Civil).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Commerce

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Master’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade. The candidate must have NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Specialization : Marketing.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Also Read : Vignesh Puthur : The local Kerala talent who impressed Nita Ambani

Name of post : Project Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates must hold a BE (Civil) Engineering degree from institutions approved by AICTE / recognized university

A minimum of 5 years of working experience as Assistant Engineer OR equivalent in Govt. Departments, Organizations or Private Reputed Firms / Agencies

Proficiency in AutoCAD and MS Office

Salary : Rs.70,000/- p.m. (pay negotiable for deserving Candidate)

How to apply :

For the post of Project Engineer (Civil), candidates may send their applications (4 copies) in the prescribed form of the university along with relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs. 1,000/-in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh Branch (Branch Code-994000). The applications must reach the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam on or before 17th April 2025

For the post of Assistant Professor in Commerce, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 02/04/2025 (Wednesday) at 11.00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall, Office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam. Interested candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of biodata, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along w1h the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification. Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

