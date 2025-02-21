Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Engineer (Civil). Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection.

Name of post : Project Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

I. A Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering/Equivalent qualification in civil engineering with at least 50% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

II. A minimum of 10 (Ten) years of experience as Assistant Engineer of the CPWD/State Government PWD/ Semi Government/PSU/Statutory or Autonomous organization / universities

Desirable :

Working with project team as Project Head on Civil Engineering Projects. Familiarity with APWD/CPWD norms for preparation/scrutiny of estimates/tenders including

experience in the field of execution of Multi-Storeyed Buildings, roads, water supply system etc. Experience in preparation of design/drawings etc. of Building/ Roads works using Civil AUTO

CAD and STAAD PRO. Perform a wide variety of routine assignments which are clearly application of standard of routine

engineering techniques. Managing projects or project tasks and providing oversight of junior staff.

Age Limit : Age not more than 50 years as on 1st January 2025

Salary : Rs.70,000/- p.m. (pay negotiable for deserving Candidate)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications (04 copies) in the prescribed form of the University along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 1,000/-(One thousand) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Branch (Branch Code-994000).

The applications must reach the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN-786004

Last date for submission of applications is 10th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here