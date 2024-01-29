Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Department of Political Science. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University also encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields altogether with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University hosts 177 affiliated colleges and institutes altogether that spread over nine districts of Assam.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Political Science

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Master’s Degree in the concerned subject altogether with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade.

The candidate must also have NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th February 2024 (Wednesday) at 11.00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth

Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University

How to apply :

Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of biodata, self attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with

the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials altogether for verification

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here