Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2024.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor (contract basis) in the Centre for Studies in Applied Psychology in 2024. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was altogether established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is also a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (contract basis) in the Centre for Studies in Applied Psychology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.A/M.Sc in Psychology / Applied Psychology altogether

Master Degree with a minimum of 55% marks for candidates of General category with NET/SLET in Psychology.

OR

Masters Degree with a minimum of 50% marks for candidates belonging to ST/ SC/ OBC/ PwD/ Transgender Category with NET / SLET in Psychology.

Specialization: Open

Desirable:

M.Phil/Ph.D in Subject concerned

Teaching Experience at a recognized Educational Institution also.

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 06/02/2024 (Tuesday) at 11.00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of biodata, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) altogether along with the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here