Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2024.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors in 2024. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in the Department of Commerce

No. of posts : 1

Specialization : Marketing

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade altogether.

The candidate must also have NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Name of post : Assistant Professor in the Department of Statistics

No. of posts : 2

Specialization : Distribution Theory & Open

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade altogether.

The candidate must also have NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedures :

Walk-in-interviews will be held on 8th February 2024 and 9th February 2024 at 11: 00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Assam.

How to apply :

Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of biodata, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) altogether along with the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification.

Candidate shall also be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 5001) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2