Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Department of Sociology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Sociology

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MA in Sociology with NET / SLET / SET/ PhD

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th August 2023 at 11 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Assam

How to apply : Candidates having latest UGC norms may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification. Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here