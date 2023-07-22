Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for four vacant positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 3(three) temporary post of Project Associate under Chair Professor, K.D. Malaviya Chair Project (Oil India Limited Endowed) and 1(One) Project Assistant in the Department of Applied Geology.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : First Class M.Sc./M.Tech. Degree in Geology/ Applied Geology from recognized university/institute with good academic record and not registered for Ph.D. degree. Candidates with NET/ GATE qualification will be preferred.

Specialization : The candidates should have preferably following specializations:

Petroleum Geochemistry/ Petroleum Geology. Sedimentology Palynology and Micropalaeontology

Salary :

GATE/ NET Candidate-

(i)Rs.31,000/-p.m. for initial 2 years.

(ii) Rs.35,000/-p.m. from the third year onwards + 8% HRA.

Non-GATE/ Non NET Candidate-

(i)Rs.25,000/-p.m. for initial 2 years.

(ii)Rs.28,000/-p.m. from the third year onwards +8% HRA

Age Limit : Not more than 35 years as on day of interview

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : First Class M.Sc./M.Tech. Degree in Geology/ Applied Geology from recognized university/institute with good academic record.

Specialization : The candidates should have preferably following specializations:

Geomorphology / Neotectonics

Salary :

GATE/ NET Candidate-

(i)Rs.31,000/-p.m. for initial 2 years.

(ii) Rs.35,000/-p.m. from the third year onwards + 8% HRA.

Non-GATE/ Non NET Candidate-

(i)Rs.25,000/-p.m. for initial 2 years.

(ii)Rs.28,000/-p.m. from the third year onwards +8% HRA

Age Limit : Not more than 35 years as on day of interview

Selection Procedure : The shortlisted candidates will be called for a walk-in-interview, which will be notified through their e-mail. The candidates should reach by 11.00 A.M. on 02nd August, 2023 in the office of the K.D.M. Chair Project, Department of Applied Geology, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates should submit their CV with self attested photocopies of all documents

latest by 28th July, 2023 at the E-mail ID appgeoldu@gmail.com.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here