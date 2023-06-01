Assam Career : Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Controller of Examinations.

Name of post : Deputy Controller of Examinations [ On Lien Vacancy]

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) A Master’s degree in any subject with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale whenever grading system is followed.

(ii) Nine years of experience as Assistant Professor and above with experience in educational administration or

(iii) Comparable experience in research establishment and / or other institutions of higher education or

(iv) 5 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in an equivalent post.

Also Read : 5 looks of Assamese actress Aimee Baruah that is perfect for a date

Desirable : Experience in conducting examinations at University level and proficiency in computerization of examination works.

Pay Matrix : Rs. 78,800 – 2,09,200/- ( Academic Level 12 )

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees One

thousand five hundred) drawn only in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Gode: 994000).

Also Read : 10 best tweets that define the iconic captain MS Dhoni

The applications must reach the Registrar i/c, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam on or before 15th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here