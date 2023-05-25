Assam Career : Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor ( On Lien vacancy)

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Commerce : 1

Statistics : 1

History : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Band Rs. 57700-142400/-

Name of post : Associate Professor ( On Lien vacancy)

No. of posts : 1

Department wise vacancies :

Political Science : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Band Rs. 131400-217100/-

Qualification : As per UGC norms

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University https://dibru.ac.in/, self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 1,500/- (Rupees one Thousand Five Hundred only) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Gode: 994000). The applications must reach the Registrar i/c, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh on or before 13th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here