Assam Career : Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for six vacant positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six (6) nos of project staffs (3 Project Associate-I, 3 Project Associate-II) in the DST PURSE sponsored research project entitled “Designing multifunctional nanostructured materials for catalysis, energy and biological applications”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : MSc Chemistry / MSc Physics, NET / GATE qualified (preferable)

Monthly Fellowship :

i) With NET / GATE – Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA

ii) Without NET / GATE- Rs. 25,000/- + 8% HRA

Age Limit : 35 years

Also Read : From Nayanjyoti Saikia to Gurkirat Singh, lesser known shocking facts of some MasterChef India Season 7 contestants

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : MSc Chemistry / MSc Physics / MPharm / MSc Life Sciences / Biotechnology with 2 years research experience on similar research area, NET / GATE /GPAT qualified (preferable)

Monthly Fellowship :

i) With NET / GATE – Rs. 35,000/- + 8% HRA

ii) Without NET / GATE- Rs. 28,000/- + 8% HRA

Age Limit : 35 years

Also Read : India celebrates ‘momentous event in wildlife conservation history’ after Namibian cheetah gives birth to 4 cubs

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit their CV mentioning details about educational qualifications, experiences, publications (if any), M.Sc dissertation title, NET/GATE/GPAT details, etc by email to the Coordinator of the DST-PURSE project pankajdas@dibru.ac.in.

The last date for receiving of applications is 10th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in