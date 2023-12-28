Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I and Project Assistant-I under different projects.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Enhancing Utilization and Storage of Anthropogenic CO2 in Candidate Oil Reservoirs of Assam Shelf Basin

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Petroleum Technology/Geology or Bachelor’s Degree in Petroleum/Chemical Engineering with good academic record.

Preference will be given to candidates having relevant research experience.

Fellowship : Rs. 25000.00 per month for 3 years along with 8% HRA as per DST norms

Upper age limit: 35 years

Job Role :

The project involves the study of CO2 EOR-Utilization and geo-sequestration of anthropogenic CO2 in candidate oil reservoirs of Assam Shelf Basin

Name of post : Project Assistant-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : An Environmentally Sustainable method for Enhancing Oil Recovery in Candidate Reservoirs of Upper Assam Basin

Qualification :

BSc / 3 Years diploma in Engineering and Technology

Fellowship : Rs. 20000/- monthly for 3 years along with 8% HRA as per DST norms

Upper age limit: 50 years

Job Role :

The project involves to study the sustainable method Enhancing Oil Recovery in Candidate Reservoir of Upper Assam Basin

How to apply :

For the post of Project Associate-I, applicants should e-mail their detailed Resume to

r.phukan@dibru.ac.in with the subject mentioning “Project Associate-I for SERB SURE Project P.Tech” on or before 2 p.m. on 2nd Jan 2024

For the post of Project Assistant-I, applicants should e-mail their detailed Resume to

saikia6894bj@gmail.com with subject mentioning “Project Assistant-I for SERB SURE Project, P. Engg” on or before 2 p.m. of 2nd Jan 2024.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2