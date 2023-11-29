Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant/Field Assistant on purely temporary basis under the project entitled “The Impact of Swachh Bharat Mission on Plastic Waste Management in Five Northeastern States of India.” Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. The University hosts 177 affiliated colleges and institutes that spread over nine districts of Assam. Dibrugarh University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities and is recognised by all the universities in India and abroad. The university is situated at Rajabheta, five kilometres to the South of the Dibrugarh town and well connected by road, rails, air and waterways. The University has a vast sprawling campus ( 550 acres ) set in bucolic and idyllic surroundings.

Name of post : Research Assistant/Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 15,000 to 20,000/- depending upon the qualification and experience of the candidate.

Qualification : Post Graduate

How to apply :

Candidates may apply by emailing filled in application format along with a covering letter stating their suitability for the position by email to kanatochophi@dibru.ac.in with the Subject: ICSSR Project Staff

Last date for submission of applications is 30th November 2023 (12 Noon).

The shortlisted candidates will be informed by E-mail. Selection will be based on qualification, experience and interview. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

