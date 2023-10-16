Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for a DST SERB SURE project in Chemistry entitled “Valorization of waste organic phosphorous biomass pool by the concerted action of endogenous phytase and exogenous waste derived phytase for phosphate fertilization: a sustainable solution for phosphorous
management.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry from a recognized Universities/Institute with 60% marks and having qualified in NET/GATE.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month + 8% HRA (First two years), Rs. 35,000/- per month + 8 % HRA (3rd Year) or as per DST norms.

Age : Maximum 28 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their recent CV (including e-mail id and phone number) via e-mail only to the Principal Investigator, Dr. Jiban Saikia at jibansaikia@dibru.ac.in with subject mentioning “JRF SERB-SURE Chemistry” latest by 30/10/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

