Applications are invited for four vacant positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant positions of Assistant Professors on contract basis in the Centre for Studies in Physical Education

and Sports.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre for Studies in Physical Education and Sports

No. of posts : 4

Specialization wise vacancies :

Exercise Physiology : 1

Yoga Education / Sports Psychology : 1

Research & Statistics / Sports Training : 1

Educational Technology and Methods of Teaching in Physical Education / Pedagogy / History of Physical Education : 1

Qualification : M.P.Ed degree from the NCTE recognized institution with NET/SLET/Ph.D in Physical Education, with games and sports specialization during B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed in Yoga/Track &

Field / Volleyball/Handball/Cricket / Kho-Kho. Table Tennis / Basketball/Kabaddi with practical expertise and evidence of participation and achievement in the respective games & Sports.

Preferrable Qualification : Coaching Certificate/Diploma/License from the recognized institution/ federation/organization in respective games & Sports.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification. Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here