Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibru College Assam.

Dibru College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Programme Head and Assistant Professor under the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) B.A. B.Ed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Programme Head

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Postgraduate degree in Science, Mathematics, Social Sciences, Commerce, or Languages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii. M.Ed.

iii. Ph.D. in Education.

iv. Ten years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor, and eight years for Associate Professor.

v. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for these categories of posts

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline & Pedagogy- History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Assamese/ English/ Hindi/Bengali/Bodo, Communicative Skill in English, Communicative Skill in Classical Languages

No. of posts : 1 per subject

Qualification :

i. Postgraduate degree in the concerned subject with a minimum of 55% marks.

ii. B.Ed. degree with a minimum of 55% marks.

iii. NET/SLET/Ph.D. in the concerned subject as prescribed by UGC/NCTE

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i. Postgraduate degree in Education (M.Ed.) with a minimum of 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

ii. NET/SLET/Ph.D. in Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.) with a minimum of 55% marks or its equivalent grade

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Art Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree in Performing Arts or Visual Arts with a minimum of 55% marks or its equivalent grade

Name of post : Career Guidance and Counselling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Appropriate qualification in guidance and counselling

Also Read : PM Modi’s cute interaction with animals at Vantara

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th March 2025 at 10 AM. The venue is in Conference Hall, Dibru College, P.O.:-Boiragimoth,Dist.:-Dibrugarh,Pin-786003,Assam

How to apply :

Candidates need to bring a hard copy of the application formalong with all testimonials in photocopy and originalto the walk-in interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here