Applications are invited for recruitment of 5550 vacant positions or career in DEE Assam.

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 5550 vacant posts of Teachers in Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools.

Name of post : Assistant Teacher for Upper Primary School

Qualification & Experience :

i) Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent)

ii) Graduate from the UGC recognized University

And

iii) 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education

And

iv) Assam TET or Central TET for Upper Primary School

Name of post : Science Teacher for Upper Primary School

Qualification & Experience :

i) Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent)

ii) BSc from UGC recognized University

And

iii) 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education

And

iv) Assam TET or Central TET for Upper Primary School

Name of post : Hindi Teacher for Upper Primary School

Qualification & Experience :

i) Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent)

ii) Graduate with Hindi as one of the subjects from the UGC recognized University

And

iii) 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education

And

iv) Assam TET or Central TET for Upper Primary School

Name of post : Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary School

Qualification & Experience :

i) Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent)

And

ii) 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education

And

iii) Assam TET or Central TET for Upper Primary School

Scale of Pay :

Pay Band – 2 (PB-2) @ Rs.14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per “The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019”.

Age Limit :

A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years for unreserved category, 42 years for Ex-Servicemen, 43 years for OBC/ MOBC and 45 years for SC/ ST(P)/ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as on 1st January, 2023

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online in the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e. https://dee.assam.gov.in from 10:00 AM of 2nd January, 2024 to 10:00 PM of 2nd February, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here