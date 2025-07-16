Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Govt Model College Kaziranga Assam.

Govt Model College Kaziranga Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever

grading system is followed, from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. Degree in concerned/ allied/relevant discipline (s).

3. Associate Professor/Professor with a total service experience of at least 15’years of Teaching/

Research in Universities/ Colleges or other institutions of higher education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulations in Appendix-I for direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges

5. A minimum of 10 Research Publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

6. A minimum of 110 research scores as per Appendix-I at table-2 as per UGC guidelines 2018.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at Master’s Degree level for the SC/ST/Differently abled (physically and visually differently abled) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark.

Age Limit : Upper age limit of 55 years as on 01.01.2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed DHE format along with complete Bio

data and all supporting self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 3000/- (Three thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal I/C, Government Model College, Kaziranga payable at SBI, Kohora Branch.

The applications must reach the District Commissioner cum President, Governing Body, Government Model College, Kaziranga, Assam-785621

Last date for receipt of applications is 30th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here