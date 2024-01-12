Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in DC Office Tinsukia Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Tinsukia Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Project Manager (DPM) and District Technical Support Staff (DPSS) on contract basis under District e-Governance Society.

Name of post : District Project Manager (DPM)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with working knowledge of computer

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience of working in IT field and having knowledge of computer operations

Name of post : District Technical Support Staff (DPSS)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month

Qualification : 10+2 with diploma in IT

Experience : Minimum 1 year of experience of working in IT field

Age Limit : The maximum age limit shall be 41 years as on 1st January 2023

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents in the application box in front of Room No. 7 [Office Chamber of Additional District Commissioner (E-Gov), Tinsukia], O/o District Commissioner, Tinsukia, Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is on or before 5 PM of 22nd January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here