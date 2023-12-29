Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Tinsukia Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Tinsukia Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of GIS Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : GIS Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Also Read : 10 jaw dropping ethnic looks of Jacqueline Fernandez

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s Degree in Geography/Geology/Mathematics/Geo-informatics/Physics/Computer

Science or related field with Certificate/Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or in Geo-informatics,

Or,

M. Tech/MSc in GIS & Remote Sensing/Geo-informatics

ii) MCA/MA/MSc in Geography/ Geology/ Mathematics/Environmental Science with Geoinformatics as one of the subjects or Certificate or Diploma in GIS/Remote Sensing or in Geo-informatics.

Also Read : 5 kitchen ingredients that can quickly fix hangovers

Desirable Qualification :

Proficiency in GIS Software such as ArcGIS, QGIS, Global Mapper or other industry-standard applications.

Familiarity with spatial data formats (e.g., Shape files, GeoJSON, KML) and coordinate systems.

Knowledge of Geo-spatial analysis, image processing techniques, data collection through drone survey and tools for development of geospatial data.

Effective communication and team-work skills.

Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.

Prior experience in a GIS-related role or internship is preferred but not mandatory

Experience :

i) Preference will be given to those candidates having work experience of minimum 10 years

ii) Preference will be given to the RCCC trained candidates having requisite educational qualifications with command over GIS

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit : Above 21 years and not more than 45 years as on 01 December, 2023

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 11.01.2024 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Hall of Circuit House, Tinsukia

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, address proof, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here