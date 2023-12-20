Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Nagaon Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Nagaon Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of seven vacant posts or career of GIS Assistants on contractual basis under Directorate of Land Records & Surveys etc., Assam, Rupnagar, Guwahati.

Name of post : GIS Assistant

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification :

Bachelors degree in Geography / Geology/Mathematics/Geo-informatics/Physics/Computer Science or a related field with Certificate/Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or in Geo-informatics.

Or

M.Tech/ M.Sc. in GIS & Remote sensing/ Ge0- informatics, MCA/ M.A M.Sc. in Geography/ Geology/ Mathematics/ Environmental Science with Geo-informatics as one of the subject or Certificate or Diploma in GIS/ Remote Sensing or Geo-informatics

Also Read : 10 unknown facts about India’s richest woman Savitri Jindal

Desirable Qualification :

i) Proficiency in GIS software such as ArcGIS, QGIS, Global Mapper or other industry-standard applications.

ii) Familiarity with spatial data formats (e.g., Shape files, GeoJSON, KML) and coordinate systems.

iii) Knowledge of geospatial analysis, image processing techniques, data collection through drone survey and tools for development of geospatial data, use of HRSI for land mapping, modern survey techniques using RTK GNSS Rovers, DGPS, ETS etc.

iv) Effective communication and teamwork skills.

v) Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.

vi) Prior experience in a GIS-related role or internship is preferred but not mandatory

Experience :

Preference will be given to those candidates having relevant work experience of minimum 10 year.

Preference will be given to the RCCC trained candidates having command over GIS.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age : Above 21 years and not more than 45 years as on 01/01/2023

Also Read : 5 unknown facts about Kavya Maran

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 09/01/2024 from 10:00 AM onwards in O/ o District Commissioner, Nagaon (Conference Hall)

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with the following documents-

Detailed Curriculum Vitae. Photo ldentity & Address Proof. Original Educational Certificates (HSLC onwards) for verification. Work Experience Certificates Photocopy of all the certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates etc. to be submitted in the

interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here