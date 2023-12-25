Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or career in DC Office Kamrup Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Kamrup Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Legal Consultant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Legal Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) The applicant must possess minimum degree of the LLB and above.

ii) Applicant should have an experience of Land Acquisition matter for a period of minimum 7 years.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Job Roles :

After appointment of the advocate, she/he will be required to sign an agreement with the District

Administration that he or his associates will not engage themselves with the opposite party of District Administration in the court cases of Land acquisition/Other matters or take up any such cases that may come in direct conflict with Kamrup District Administration.

She/He will be required to handle all the Court Cases pertaining to Land Acquisition and other matter of Kamrup District and advice thereof

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://niyukti.assam.gov.in/kamrup_engageadvocate/ up to 5 PM of 27th December 2023

After successful submission of online application, applicants can download the Application form and take a printout of this Application Form and bring this along with all original supporting documents during the Walk-in Interview.

There is no Offline mode of application.

The date of Walk-in Interview and other important schedule will be announced only through the ab0ve mentioned website (https://niyukti.assam.gov.in/kamrup_engageadvocate) and recruitment page of Kamrup District Website (https://kamrup.assam.gov.in).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here