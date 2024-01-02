Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Dibrugarh Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of GIS Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : GIS Assistant

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s Degree in Geography/Geology/Mathematics/Geo-informatics/Physics/Computer

Science or related field with Certificate/Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or in Geo-informatics,

Or,

M. Tech/MSc in GIS & Remote Sensing/Geo-informatics

ii) MCA/MA/MSc in Geography/ Geology/ Mathematics/Environmental Science with Geoinformatics as one of the subjects or Certificate or Diploma in GIS/Remote Sensing or in Geo-informatics.

Desirable Qualification :

Proficiency in GIS Software such as ArcGIS, QGIS, Global Mapper or other industry-standard applications.

Familiarity with spatial data formats (e.g., Shape files, GeoJSON, KML) and coordinate systems.

Knowledge of Geo-spatial analysis, image processing techniques, data collection through drone survey and tools for development of geospatial data.

Effective communication and team-work skills.

Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.

Prior experience in a GIS-related role or internship is preferred but not mandatory

Experience :

i) Preference will be given to those candidates having work experience of minimum 10 years

ii) Preference will be given to the RCCC trained candidates having requisite educational qualifications with command over GIS

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit : Above 21 years and not more than 45 years as on 01 December, 2023

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 12.01.2024 from 10 AM onwards at Training Hall of O/o the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with the following documents-

Detailed Carriculum Vitae. Photo Identity and Address Proof. Original Educational Certificates (HSLC onwards) for verification. Work Experience Certificates. Self-attested photcopies of all the certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates, etc., to be submitted in the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here