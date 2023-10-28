Assam Career DC Office Dhemaji Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District Commissioner (DC Office), Dhemaji, Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office), Dhemaji, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Aspirational Block Fellow for One Aspirational Block namely Murkong Selek Tribal Development Block under the Aspirational Block Programme, Dhemaji for a period of 12 months only.

Name of post : Aspirational Block Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Postgraduate in any discipline from a recognized reputed institution. Candidates having MSW Degree will be given preference.

ii. Should possess data analysis and presentation skills.

iii. Should be conversant with the use of social media.

iv. Should possess Project Management Skills.

v. Experience of working/internship with Development Organization.

vi. Self-driven with good communication skills.

vii. Knowing the local language the respective Aspirational Block is a requirement for the Aspirational Block Fellow

Stipend: Monthly stipend of Rs. 55,000/- (Rs. Fifty Five Thousand only)

Age limit: Should not be less than 21 years and not more than 35 years as on 31st March 2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled-up applications in Standard Form with all relevant documents (Photocopies) to the Office of the District Commissioner, Dhemaji on or before 06/11/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here