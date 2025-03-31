Assam Career DC Office Darrang Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative positions or career in DC Office Darrang Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Darrang Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Administrative Officer in 2025. The name Darrang is thought to have originated from the Sanskrit word ‘Dwaram’ meaning ‘Duar’ or pass. The region was significant for its passes through which various hill tribes descended from the Himalayas. Other theories trace the name to ‘Devaranga’, meaning the playground of Devas. The District of Darrang was created altogether with effect from July 1983 by converting the erstwhile Sub-Division of Mangaldai. It was reorganized again in 2003 with the creation of new districts under BTAD. The name Darrang comes from the Bodo word “Dourang,” meaning ‘Playground of Gods’. It was also historically part of the Kamrupa kingdom and later passed under British rule.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.22,000/- to Rs. 97,000/-, Grade Pay Rs.11,500/-per month plus other allowances admissible also as per provision of the Assam Service (ROP) Rules,2017 and amended thereof, and under Assam Ministerial District Establishment Service Rules,1967 amended.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidate must have served continuously for at least 15 (fifteen) years in any of the District Commissioner’s Establishment in Assam and must fulfill the eligibility conditions and have experience as per “The Assam Ministerial District Establishment Service (Amendment)Rules,2009 “

Preference will be given to the candidates having experience and working knowledge in different branches of District Commissioner’s Office.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications stating name, age, educational qualification, present address and permanent address and experience in different branches supported by attached copies of certificates, also a copy of recent passport size photograph with a period of incumbency, Identity Card along with Annual Confidential reports of last 5 consecutive years to Office of District Commissioner, Darrang, Mangaldai, Assam.

Last date for receipt of applications is 23rd April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here