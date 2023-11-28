Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Darrang Assam.

The Office of Deputy Commissioner (DC Office) Darrang Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Grade-III (LDA) and Grade-IV positions or career in office of the Principal, Tangani Tea Estate Model School

Name of post : Grade-III (LDA)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000/- – 60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5600/-

Qualification : The minimum educational qualification of the candidate for the post of Grade-III shall be Graduate in any discipline from a recognized State/ Central University or any examination declared by the competent authority equivalent thereto. The candidates must possess minimum of 6 month diploma/certificate in computer application from a Recognized Institute. They must have proficiency in basic computer application like MS Windows, Excel, Linux, Power point, DTP (Assamese/English) spreadsheet, presentation of graphics, concept of database, word processor and internet processing etc.

Also Read : Shamooo Sana : The jewellery brand of Randeep Hooda’s girlfriend Lin Laishram

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000/- – 52000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : The minimum educational qualification of the candidate for the post of Grade -IV shall be VIII passed

Age Limit :

The applicants should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 yrs age on 01-11-2023.

The upper age limit for OBC/MOBC is 43 Yrs. SC/ST is 45 years, Ex-serviceman is 42 yrs. Person

with disabilities up to 50 years as per existing Govt. norms

Also Read : Namita Thapar comes up with true definition of leadership

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copy of their applications along with relevant documents by email to dcdarrang@gmail.com / dc-darrang@nic.in

Online submission of application will be from 28-11-2023 to 13-12-2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here