Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Darrang Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Darrang Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of GIS Assistant for each of the 5 (five) Nos. of Revenue Circle offices, viz., Mangaldai, Dalgaon, Sipajhar, Patharighat and Pub Mangaldai.

Name of post : GIS Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Geography/Geology/Mathematics/Geo-informatics/Physics/Computer

Science or related field with Certificate/Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or in Geo-informatics,

Or,

M. Tech/MSc in GIS & Remote Sensing/Geo-informatics; MCA/MA/MSc in Geography/ Geology/ Mathematics/Environmental Science with Geoinformatics as one of the subjects or Certificate or Diploma in GIS/Remote Sensing or in Geo-informatics.

Desirable Qualification :

Proficiency in GIS Software such as ArcGIS, QGIS, Global Mapper or other industry-standard applications.

Familiarity with spatial data formats (e.g., Shape files, GeoJSON, KML) and coordinate systems.

Knowledge of Geo-spatial analysis, image processing techniques, data collection through drone survey and tools for development of geospatial data.

Effective communication and team-work skills.

Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.

Prior experience in a GIS-related role or internship is preferred but not mandatory

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit : Above 21 years and not more than 45 years as on 01 December, 2023

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 09.01.2024 from 1 p.m. onwards at DC’s office, Darrang, Mangaldai

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with the following documents-

Detailed Carriculum Vitae. Photo Identity and Address Proof. Original Educational Certificates (HSLC onwards) for verification. Work Experience Certificates. Photcopies of all the certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates, etc., to be submitted in the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here