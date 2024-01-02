Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Chirang Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Chirang Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Administrative Officer.

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale :

(PB-3) Rs.22,000 to 97,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 11,500/- per month plus other allowances as admissible

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidate must have served at least for 15 (fifteen) years in any District Commissioner’s Establishment in Assam and and have working experience in different branches in general and in the establishment branch in particular and have possessed a Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University in India as per “The Assam Ministerial District Service Amendment Rules 2009” as amended.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications stating age, educational qualification, present & permanent address, experience in different branches supported by self-attested copies of certificates, a copy of recent passport size photograph along with Annual Confidential Reports of last 5 (five) consecutive years to the Office of the District Commissioner, Chirang, Kajalgaon, Assam within 18/01/2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here